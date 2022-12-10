Modi to inaugurate new ICMR centres to boost health research

“With increased interaction between humans and animals, domestic and wild, and influenced by climate change, human health can no longer be seen in isolation. More than half of all infections that people get, can be spread by animals. In this context, National Institute for One Health in Nagpur is an important infrastructural milestone for India. The Institute will focus on increasing preparedness and laboratory capabilities for identification of novel and unknown zoonotic agents. This dedicated institute will be equipped with the Bio Safety Level (BSL-IV) laboratory. It will help in investigation of outbreaks of emerging zoonotic agents concerned with public health and developing better control strategies," said health ministry in the statement.