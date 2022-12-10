Modi to inaugurate new ICMR centres to boost health research

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for National Institute for One Health and inaugurate the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies, in Nagpur, on Sunday. These institutes will help expedite the country’s efforts to boost health research.
“With increased interaction between humans and animals, domestic and wild, and influenced by climate change, human health can no longer be seen in isolation. More than half of all infections that people get, can be spread by animals. In this context, National Institute for One Health in Nagpur is an important infrastructural milestone for India. The Institute will focus on increasing preparedness and laboratory capabilities for identification of novel and unknown zoonotic agents. This dedicated institute will be equipped with the Bio Safety Level (BSL-IV) laboratory. It will help in investigation of outbreaks of emerging zoonotic agents concerned with public health and developing better control strategies," said health ministry in the statement.
The prevalence of sickle cell disease in the Vidarbha region of central India, especially among the tribal population, is high, with expected carrier frequency as high as 35% in some tribal groups. The ICMR - Centre for Research, Management & Control of Haemoglobinopathies will play a leading role in research on haemoglobinopathies and similar diseases in the country.
“The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and research facilities including bio- banking and proteomics facilities, which will enable India to conduct pathbreaking research on the disease. This centre of medical excellence is dedicated to haemoglobinopathies, which are inherited disorders of haemoglobin and include β-thalassemia syndromes and sickle cell disease, amongst others. The centre will undertake interventions through community control programmes and translational research that will benefit the patients in the underserved region of Chandrapur and adjoining areas," said health ministry.
