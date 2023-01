According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than ₹2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.

During the programme, the prime minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area.

It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about ₹4700 crores.

“He will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is part of Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about ₹2000 crore," the PMO said.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of 100 percent saturation of government schemes, about 1475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura. At Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages.

The issuance of title deeds to more than fifty thousand beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide a formal recognition from the government for their land, and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than ₹2100 crore.

Surat - Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1600 Kms to 1270 Kms, the PMO said.