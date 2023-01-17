Modi to inaugurate projects worth 10,800 crore in Karnataka on January 19

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than ₹2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.