Modi to kick off post-Budget webinar on ease of living with tech on 28 Feb

Modi to kick off post-Budget webinar on ease of living with tech on 28 Feb1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
- The webinar will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to theme and the specifics catering to MeitY, DPIIT
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the post-Budget webinar at 10 am on 28 February. The webinar will be themed ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology.’
The webinar will be led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and co-led by Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT).
It will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to theme and the specifics catering to MeitY, DPIIT, Department of Justice, Department of Telecommunications, Department of Expenditure and Department of Commerce.
Several eminent personalities namely Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM, Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, Pawan Goenka, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd will grace the webinar and share their insights in the plenary opening session after the context setting by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary MeitY.
The stakeholders and experts from state governments, industry, startups, academia and civil societies will deliberate and carve out milestones and implementation plan pertaining to budget announcements viz. DigiLocker Entity, National Data Governance, Address update facility, Fintech services, CoE on AI, Mission Karmayogi, E-Courts, 5G, Ease of Doing Business, Simplification of KYC, Common Business Identifier, Unified Filing Process, Vivad se Vishwas I & II, and Lab Grown Diamonds.
The webinar will have four breakout sessions, which will be anchored by the respective ministries and departments - MeitY, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).
The plenary closing session will have summarisation by the moderators of aforesaid breakout sessions and conclusory remarks may be made by Union Ministers.
