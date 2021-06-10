Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Outreach Sessions of the G7 Summit, hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on 12-13 June where leaders including those from the US and Japan are to exchange views on the way forward on global recovery from the pandemic, the Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Modi who was to travel to the UK for the summit called it off as cases of the covid-19 pandemic started rising in India in April-May. Besides India, the other countries participating at the G-7 meet as guest nations are Australia, South Korea and South Africa.

In the statement, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that this would be the second time that Modi would be participating in a G7 meeting. India had been invited by the G7 French Presidency in 2019 to the Biarritz Summit as a "Goodwill Partner." Modi had then participated in the sessions on “Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans" and “Digital Transformation."

The theme of this year’s summit is “Build Back Better." The UK has outlined four themes as priority areas for its presidency of the G-7. These are “leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics; promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade; tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity; and championing shared values and open societies."

The G-7 Summit was expected to see the leaders of the four Quad countries meet in person but with Modi not travelling to Cornwall, the summit is expected to happen later this year. The four leaders have already met in the virtual format in March.

