“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, on 13th December, 2022 at 5 PM via video conferencing," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a release.

The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the Prime Minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion, which will include followers of Sri Aurobindo from across the country, it said.

Sri Aurobindo, born on 15th August 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – an endeavour to celebrate the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements on the occasion of 75 years of independence – is commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary by organising year long activities and programmes across the country, the PMO said.

Among these, the Digital Repository of Shri Kireet Joshi’s writings on Sri Aurobindo has been released. Several films such as A Spiritual History of India – in the Light of Sri Aurobindo, by Manoj Pavithran, and Koham-Soham by Arnab Choudhary were produced.

The City Exhibition - A Vision Takes Shape a state-of-the-art exhibition by Anupama Kundoo, on the ‘model town’ that Sri Aurobindo and the Mother spoke and worked towards, was inaugurated at India Space, Bharat Nivas, Auroville.

The Cosmic Dance based on Sri Aurobindo’s Sonnets created by Devasmita Patnaik was performed at the Sri Aurobindo Auditorium, Auroville. Usha and the Coming of the Dawns, inspired by Sri Aurobindo’s interpretations of the Vedas and the Upanishads and drawn from his Hymns to the Mystic Fire, The Secret of the Vedas, The Upanishads, Essays on the Gita & Savitri was a dramatic creation by Aryamani, with Aurovilians and presented at the Matrimandir gardens in Auroville.

A guided art project, as a meditation on Sri Aurobindo’s Savitri, done by Divyanshi Chug, achieved 150 paintings as a homage to his 150 years.