The programme is being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam in Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary on 13 December.