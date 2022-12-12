The Cosmic Dance based on Sri Aurobindo’s Sonnets created by Devasmita Patnaik was performed at the Sri Aurobindo Auditorium, Auroville. Usha and the Coming of the Dawns, inspired by Sri Aurobindo’s interpretations of the Vedas and the Upanishads and drawn from his Hymns to the Mystic Fire, The Secret of the Vedas, The Upanishads, Essays on the Gita & Savitri was a dramatic creation by Aryamani, with Aurovilians and presented at the Matrimandir gardens in Auroville.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}