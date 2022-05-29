Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for children scheme Monday

A passbook of PM CARES for children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer scholarships to school going children, a to children who lost their parents during the covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi will provide these benefits to the children under the PM CARES for children scheme on Monday (30th May) through video conferencing.
A passbook of PM CARES for children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.
The beneficiary children along with their guardians or caregivers and concerned district magistrate of their respective district will join the event through virtual mode. The event will be attended by the ministers, members of parliament and members of legislative assemblies of respective States/UTs.
PM CARES for children scheme was launched by the prime minister on 29th May last year to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to COVID-19 Pandemic, during the period from 11th March 2020 to 28th February this year.
The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs. 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.
A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children under the scheme. The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.
