Modi to speak at global climate summit today to mark 5 years of Paris accord

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Climate Ambition Summit 2020, global climate summit, today to mark the five years of the Paris Agreement , which was adopted on December 12, 2015.

The global climate summit will be held by United Nations, United Kingdom and France in partnership with Chile and Italy.

Apart from the Indian Prime Minister, co-convenors UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, President of Chile Sebastian Pinera, COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma, and dozens of other world leaders will be speaking at the summit.

The Summit will be highlighting the fast-growing coalition of countries, cities, regions, businesses and investors committing to net-zero emissions and boosting ambition in climate finance, and resilience and adaptation, said an official statement.

It further said, "The Summit will feature leading examples of countries producing concrete near-term plans and policies to deliver on their longer-term climate ambition, highlighting the work ahead for other countries to deliver new Nationally Determined Contributions through 2021 in advance of COP26."

"The Summit is a major step on the road to the next UN Climate Conference, COP26, which will be hosted by the UK next November in Glasgow. It will provide leaders with a global platform to showcase commitments to tackle climate change," the statement read.

The Summit will also be giving a platform to business, sub-national governments and civil society, including youth, indigenous and faith-based climate champions.

On the eve of five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said India is in no way responsible for climate change. He said, "Historically the USA has 25% of all emissions, Europe has 22% whereas China has 13% and India, only 3%. We are in no way responsible for this climate change."

But as a responsible participant in world affairs, the country chose to take part in combating climate change. "Our emission intensity was to be reduced by 33-35% as per the Paris Climate Agreement. We achieved 21% of this and aim to achieve the remainder in 10 years." The environment minister said this while addressing the media on the eve of five years of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The Paris accord, adopted in 2015 and signed a year later, is designed to boost greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation worldwide. Its main goals include keeping the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees in a bid to reduce the impact and risks of climate change. (ANI)

