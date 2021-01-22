Modi to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University

Modi to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 06:46 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam today at 10.30 am through video conferencing.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.
Around 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 will be conferred degrees and diplomas and 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded gold medals.
The convocation will be held in a blended mode and COVID-19 protocols will be observed. "Only PhD scholars and gold medalists will receive their degrees and gold medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually," the PMO said.
