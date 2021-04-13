Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually meet governors and lieutenant governors on Wednesday to take stock of covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting comes in the backdrop of fast spreading coronavirus transmission as the previous highest surge of covid-19 cases has already been crossed and the trend is going upwards.

Rajesh Bhushan union health secretary on Tuesday said that the trend is a cause for worry as the daily new cases have shot up from 94,372 during September 2020 to 1,61,736 in April 2021.

In order to control the prevailing condition, there are 53 central teams which are camping in 53 districts showing surge in cases, the health secretary said.

The government has expressed major concern over Maharashtra reaching 57,000 plus cases this week. However, the health secretary also said that the sharp increase in trend is being witnessed in most of the states with 10 more states following the trend - Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Kerala.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,61,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.80% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states, the union health ministry data showed. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 12,64,698. It now comprises 9.24% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78% of the total active caseload of the country. Also, 879 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 88.05% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (258). Chhattisgarh follows with 132 daily deaths.

The health secretary said that the States/UTs, can make use of the mobile testing labs which have been developed in the country. “RT-PCR machines are also available on Government’s e market place (GeM) so that procurement could be easier for the States. The expected share of RT-PCR tests is 70% of total tests carried out by the state," said Bhushan. “Rate of change of cases and Rate of change of Tests Per Million have to keep pace with each other," he said highlighting the fact that will enable in tracing the positive cases at the earliest.

The Day 3 of the countrywide Tika Utsav (vaccination festival) saw the total vaccinations cross the 11 crore mark. More than 25 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm today. While 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on an average are functional on any given day, 67,893 CVCs were operational today, marking a rise of more than 21,000 operational Vaccination Centres.

While there has been a vaccine shortage in several states, the wastage of vaccines has been high. “On one hand we have Kerala with Zero wastage in vaccination whereas on the other hand certain states report a wastage of 8-9%," said Bhushan.

“As a solution to control the wastage, the vaccines can be re-appropriated between the cold storages in different districts of a State/UT based on consumption of vaccines. If a particular district reports low consumption of vaccine while another district shows high consumption then the vaccine can be reappropriated between them inorder to avoid wastage, if they prefer," he said.

Amidst unprecedented surge of demand for Remdesivir injection, being seen in the country the government on Tuesday affirmed that Remdesivir is only for hospitalised people and who are on oxygen support.

“There is no question of use of Remdesivir in home set up. The drug should be supplied only to hospitals; not to patients or chemists. There should be rational use of this drug. Doctors or physicians should strictly follow this and should not prescribe the same for mild cases, which will be unethical to do so. “The medicine is available in plenty but it should be used rationally," Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. V K Paul said.

