Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Modi to visit Dhaka in first post-covid trip
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. The two nations may launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement during the visit in March

Modi to visit Dhaka in first post-covid trip

2 min read . 25 Feb 2021 Elizabeth Roche

  • Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing since 2015 when the two countries concluded their land boundary agreement that had been pending for decades
  • Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar is expected to visit Dhaka to pave the way for Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bangladesh, his first visit abroad in more than a year largely because of the covid-19 pandemic, on 26-27 March. The two countries may take a step towards launching talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during the visit, which is primarily to take part in the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bangladesh, his first visit abroad in more than a year largely because of the covid-19 pandemic, on 26-27 March. The two countries may take a step towards launching talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during the visit, which is primarily to take part in the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing since 2015 when the two countries concluded their land boundary agreement that had been pending for decades. It had facilitated the transfer of 111 enclaves, adding up to 17,160.63 acres, from India to Bangladesh with India receiving 51 enclaves, totalling 7,110.02 acres.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden’s stimulus and the ‘financialization’ of taxes

3 min read . 01:05 AM IST

Iron curtains are older than the Cold War

2 min read . 12:56 AM IST

New Covid-19 strains: What scientists know about coronavirus variants

10 min read . 12:45 AM IST

US unemployment claims fell sharply last week

5 min read . 12:40 AM IST

Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing since 2015 when the two countries concluded their land boundary agreement that had been pending for decades. It had facilitated the transfer of 111 enclaves, adding up to 17,160.63 acres, from India to Bangladesh with India receiving 51 enclaves, totalling 7,110.02 acres.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden’s stimulus and the ‘financialization’ of taxes

3 min read . 01:05 AM IST

Iron curtains are older than the Cold War

2 min read . 12:56 AM IST

New Covid-19 strains: What scientists know about coronavirus variants

10 min read . 12:45 AM IST

US unemployment claims fell sharply last week

5 min read . 12:40 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar is expected to visit Dhaka to pave the way for Modi’s visit, which comes just months after the two prime ministers held a virtual summit in December during which they had “directed the officials to expeditiously conclude the ongoing joint study on the prospects of entering into a bilateral CEPA." The results of the study were to be put up to the two governments soon, said a person familiar with the matter.

Should the CEPA talks be launched during Modi’s visit, it will signal a step up in ties, according to Biswajit Dhar, a professor of international trade relations at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“It is very important for ties given that India has said that it was relooking at trade agreements with all countries. This would not be just an economic agreement. It will also be strategic in nature, defining ties in the larger context," he said.

With India’s strategic rival China making inroads into India’s periphery, “it makes sense for India to extend a hand of friendship to close partner Bangladesh," he said. Bangladesh would be graduating from the category of Least Development Country (LDC) to Low Middle Income Country soon and would hence be losing the privileges extended to LDCs. “A CEPA would cover trade, investments, and competition. So this would be a better deal," Dhar said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.