Modi to visit poll-bound Meghalaya, Tripura on Sunday, inaugurate projects worth 6,800 cr

The PMO said the projects encompass a wide array of sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya on 18 December and inaugurate a number of projects worth more than ₹6,800 crores.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the projects, to be inaugurated by PM Modi, encompass a wide array of sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality.
PM Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong, the statement said. Later, he will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.
NEC, headquartered in Shillong, is a nodal agency set up for undertaking economic and social development in the northeastern states.
He will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in a public function in Shillong. He will then travel to Agartala and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various key projects, it said.
The Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Grih Pravesh’ program for more than two lakh beneficiaries in Agartala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban and Rural--schemes.
Tripura and Meghalaya are heading for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February. While the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in Tripura, it is working to boost its strength in Meghalaya.
