PM Modi to lay foundation stones for development projects in poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh today
Elections in Rajasthan and MP: The Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline, 4-lane road on NH-12, Chittorgarh-Neemuch railway line, and the Delhi-Vadodara expressway are among development projects for which Modi will lay the foundation stone
In the wake of upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the two states on Monday and will lay the foundation stone for various development projects.
