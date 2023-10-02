Elections in Rajasthan and MP: The Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline, 4-lane road on NH-12, Chittorgarh-Neemuch railway line, and the Delhi-Vadodara expressway are among development projects for which Modi will lay the foundation stone

In the wake of upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the two states on Monday and will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth about ₹7,000 crore in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

To promote a gas-based economy, the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The pipeline has been built at a cost of about ₹4,500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Modi will dedicate a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹1,480 crore.

The railway projects to be dedicated to the nation by the prime minister include -- doubling of the Chittorgarh-Neemuch railway line and the Kota–Chittorgarh electrified railway line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi will also dedicate tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya.

On Monday afternoon, Modi will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development initiatives worth around ₹19,260 crores in Madhya Pradesh," the PMO said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In MP, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, developed at a cost of about ₹11,895 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over ₹1,880 crore.

Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY Gramin will be initiated by Modi. He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY Urban at a cost of around ₹140 crore.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over ₹1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Modi will lay the foundation stone of 9 health centres.

Among others, he will dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings on the campus.

On Sunday, a Central Election Committee meeting was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting was held to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!