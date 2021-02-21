Modi to visit Puducherry on 25 Feb, tight security cover ahead of PM's visit

Security has been tightened in and around the city, particularly around the airport, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on 25 February.

The Prime Minister would arrive at around 3 pm from Puducherry to attend an official function in CODISSIA Complex in the city. PM Modi is scheduled to dedicate some projects to the nation. Later, he would attend a BJP election meeting.

In view of the visit, the police said they have thrown a thick security blanket and deployed armed policemen round-the-clock at all the 11 checkpoints. Besides, additional checkpoints in sensitive and vulnerable areas would be set up and patrolling intensified on the day of Modi's visit, the police said.

Stating that strict vigil would be maintained at high-rise buildings and apartments near the venue, they said public places like bus stands and railway stations would be brought under surveillance.

A NSG (National Security Guard) team is expected to visit the city in two days to review the security arrangements, they added.

Meanwhile, streets were waterlogged in parts of Puducherry on Sunday due to continuous rainfall in the Union Territory since Saturday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain and thunderstorm were observed from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday at few places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

"Isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Puducherry during next 24 hours," said IMD in its daily weather bulletin today.

The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places in Puducherry during the next two days.

