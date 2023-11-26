Modi to visit UAE for climate change meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dubai from 30 November to 1 December for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNCCC), held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He will deliver a national statement highlighting India’s climate action.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) in its statement said, “H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, has invited the Prime Minister to the summit."

The upcoming visit reflects India’s “dedication to advancing its climate agenda on the global stage and contributing meaningfully to the dialogue on environmental sustainability," the ministry said.

COP28, which will take place from 30 November until 12 December, under the leadership of the UAE is expected to focus on the urgency of keeping the target of limiting temperatures to 1.5-degree Celsius above the pre-industrial average within reach.

It is expected to suggest urgent, aggressive, and ambitious action by 2030 to reduce emissions, build climate resilience, and transform climate finance as a response to the global stocktake.

Additionally, COP28 is anticipated to deliver an urgent call for decisive action to bridge critical gaps by 2030, setting a path to deliver the most ambitious response to the global stocktake.

It may have extensive negotiations on a ‘loss and damage fund’ amid encouraging signs on a years-old pledge by developed countries to fund developing nations to the tune of $100bn every year to fight climate change.

The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change. During COP26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister announced five specific targets, titled “Panchamrit", as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action. He also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion, the MEA statement highlighted.

The MEA also noted that climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and other outcomes during India's Presidency. COP28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes.

In addition to participating in the World Climate Action Summit, PM Modi is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with several world leaders attending the event.

