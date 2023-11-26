Modi to visit UAE for climate change meet
The upcoming visit reflects India’s “dedication to advancing its climate agenda on the global stage and contributing meaningfully to the dialogue on environmental sustainability,” the ministry said
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dubai from 30 November to 1 December for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNCCC), held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message