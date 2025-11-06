Modi to visit Varanasi on 8 November to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains – Check train routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh and formally launch four new Vande Bharat Express trains on 8 November.

This marks another significant step in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of providing citizens with easier, faster and more comfortable rail travel via world-class services, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

In a statement, PMO said, “By significantly reducing journey times between major destinations, these trains are expected to boost regional mobility, promote tourism, and stimulate economic activity nationwide.”

New Vande Bharat Rail Routes The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Varanasi-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Sarai Rohilla, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will establish direct links on this line, saving around two hours and 40 minutes compared with the special services currently running. It will link some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot, the PMO said.

Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat: The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will complete the journey in approximately seven hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travelling time. The express service will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, whilst also improving access to the holy town of Haridwar via Roorkee, the PMO noted.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat: The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest service on this route, completing the whole journey in just six hours and 40 minutes. The express train will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key towns in Punjab, including Bathinda and Patiala, the PMO said. This train is also expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

