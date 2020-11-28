Modi undertakes 3 city tour to review covid-19 vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a three city tour to conduct extensive review of the covid-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process in India on Saturday.

He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

The Prime Minister met the scientists face to face in order to boost their morale and help accelerate their efforts at this critical juncture in the vaccine development journey.

Modi said that India’s indigenous vaccine development has progressed at such a rapid pace so far. The prime minister spoke on how India is following sound principles of science in the entire journey of vaccine development, while also asking for suggestions to make the vaccine distribution process better.

“India considers vaccines as not only vital to good health but also as a global good, and it is India’s duty to assist other countries, including the nations in our neighbourhood, in the collective fight against the virus," the Prime Minister said.

He asked the scientists to express their free and frank opinion on how the country could further improve its regulatory process.

The scientists also presented an overview of how they are also developing various new and repurposed drugs to better fight covid-19.

Upon his visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said, “Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey."

After undertaking the visit to Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, Modi said, “At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress."

The covid-19 cases on Saturday mounted to 93,72,089 and the toll climbed to 1,37,296. The Active Caseload of India stands at 4,54,940 today. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases is4.87%.

At least 41,322 new confirmed covid-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Around 69.04% of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh, the union health ministry said.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,185new covid-19 cases. Delhi has recorded 5,482 cases, while Kerala follows with 3,966new cases. Tests per million population has crossed 1 lakh mark today. India’s tests per million population stand at 100,159.7, the government said.

With 11,57,605 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests are 13.82 crore (13,82,20,354)

Following the national pursuit, 23 States/UTs have better tests per million population than the national average, the government said adding that 13 States/UTs have lower tests per million population than national average.

Total recovered cases in India are87.59 lakhs (8,759,969).The national recovery rate stands at 93.68% on Saturday.

At least 41,452 recoveries were also registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Over 76.55% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,937 newly discharged cases. 4,544people recovered in Kerala followed by 4,089 in Maharashtra.

Further, 78.35%of the 485 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

Delhi with 98 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtrasaw a fatality count of 85 followed by West Bengal with 46 deaths, the government said in a statement.

