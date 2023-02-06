Modi unveils light utility helicopter at HAL in Karnataka
- The prime minister hails the progress made in India’s defence indigenisation ambitions
Prime Minister Modi visited facilities operated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka and unveiled the Light Utility Helicopter. He also inaugurated HAL’s Helicopter Facility in Tumkuru. The facility, which will be India’s largest for the manufacture of helicopters, is expected to bring economic activity to the tune of 4 lakh crore to the region. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the facility in 2016.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×