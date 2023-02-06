Prime Minister Modi visited facilities operated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka and unveiled the Light Utility Helicopter. He also inaugurated HAL’s Helicopter Facility in Tumkuru. The facility, which will be India’s largest for the manufacture of helicopters, is expected to bring economic activity to the tune of 4 lakh crore to the region. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the facility in 2016.

The Prime Minister hailed the progress made in India’s defence indigenisation ambitions.

“Today, everything from modern assault rifles to tanks, cannons, aircraft carriers for the Navy, helicopters, fighter jets, transport aircraft is being manufactured by India itself. More than 5 times the investment has been made in the aerospace sector in just the last 8-9 years than in the 15 years before 2014," he remarked in a speech.

“When these manufacturing factories are set up, they not only strengthen our armed forces but also increase opportunities for employment and self-employment," the Prime Minister went on to say.

The Light utility Helicopter unveiled by PM Modi is a 3-ton, indigenously designed defence asset. It is being envisioned as a replacement for the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters currently in use by the Indian armed forces.

“The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH in the future. The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in future. This facility will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters indigenously and will attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture in India," reads a press release by the press Information Bureau.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka were also present at the unveiling ceremony.