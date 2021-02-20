Modi urges states to reduce compliance burden on common man, defends farm laws

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defended the controversial farm laws and urged states to sync their budget priorities with those of the Centre’s for faster development and to reduce compliance burden for the common man.

In his address to chief ministers and lieutenant governors at the sixth governing council meeting of federal policy making body NITI Aayog, Modi sought greater synergy between central and state governments to deliver a synchronised push to infrastructure building and self-reliance.

The prime minister also urged state leaders to identify and eliminate unnecessary compliance burden, which in turn will boost ease of living. Modi cited the example of having done away with about 1,500 archaic central laws.

“There are thousands of compliance requirements that now apply to common people, which can be eliminated...Now that we have technology, there is no need for asking people to furnish the same things time and again…Let us remove this compliance burden from the people. This is also important for ease of living," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi, adding that this will require changes in systems and laws.

The Centre and states working together in a set direction was key to development and that the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism must be taken all the way to district level, he added.

The prime minister also defended the three farm laws introduced last year to open up the agriculture sector for more private participation saying this will help farmers. “Reforms are very important in farm sector to make sure our farmers get finance, better infrastructure and modern technology," Modi said. The farm laws have sparked off protest by farmers.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, who was present at the virtual meeting, said Saturday’s agenda was decided based on a previous consultation with state chief secretaries.

“NITI Aayog will also work with the states and union territories to promote greater efficiency and effectiveness in economic governance," Kumar said while urging state leaders and administrators to consider NITI Aayog as a partner in their rapid, inclusive and sustainable development.

Modi said private sector efforts need to be recognised and businesses should be given opportunities to help build a self-reliant India. "We need modern infrastructure, accelerated innovation and greater use of technology. We have to make startups, micro, small and medium enterprises and businesses more robust."

He cited steps taken so far to make basic amenities such as tap water, electricity, cooking gas, toilets, internet connectivity, being available to people in villages and houses, adding that more needs to be done to ensure that every citizen has access to these.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via