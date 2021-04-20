A day after announcing inclusion of all adults in the ongoing nationwide covid-19 vaccination program, starting 1st May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time. He was interacting with the vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing.

Emergency Use Authorisation has been granted to two indigenously manufactured vaccines --Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech, and a third vaccine (Sputnik) that while presently manufactured abroad will eventually be manufactured in India.

Noting the fact that vaccines manufactured in India are the cheapest, Modi said India the world's largest vaccine programme is underway in India. “Throughout this process of developing and manufacturing vaccines, the country has constantly worked with the spirit of public-private partnership under the ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’, and created an end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem," said Modi.

“The Government ensured that all the vaccine manufacturers not only get all possible help and logistic support, but also the process of vaccine approval is speedy and scientific," said the Prime Minister assuring all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase.

The Prime Minister further said the health infrastructure of private sector has played a big role in the country’s fight against Covid-19 and in the coming days, the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive. “This will require better coordination between hospitals and industry," said Modi.

The vaccine manufacturers the Government’s decision of allowing vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 and various steps taken to give more incentives and flexibility. They also discussed their plans to ramp up production, upcoming vaccine candidates and research on the new variants.

Drawling criticism over handling of the second wave of covid-19, the union government on Monday decided to allow vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age starting 1st May. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister on Monday, the government rolled out its “liberalised" and “accelerated" Phase 3 Strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination program coming into effect from 1st May 2021. In an important development, vaccine manufacturers would now be free to supply the 50% doses to State governments and in the open market. The manufacturers would however have to supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to government of India as per the strategy.

The government said that the manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50% supply that would be available to State governments and in open market, before 1st May 2021.

“Based on this price, State governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers. Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than government of India channel. Private Vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price," union health ministry said in a statement adding that the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18.

