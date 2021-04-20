Modi urges vaccine manufacturers to scale up production capacity

Drawling criticism over handling of the second wave of covid-19, the union government on Monday decided to allow vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age starting 1st May. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister on Monday, the government rolled out its “liberalised" and “accelerated" Phase 3 Strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination program coming into effect from 1st May 2021. In an important development, vaccine manufacturers would now be free to supply the 50% doses to State governments and in the open market. The manufacturers would however have to supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to government of India as per the strategy.

