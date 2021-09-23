Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday local time arrived in Washington for his much-touted three-day US visit.

Prime Minister Modi was received by US department of state officials at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC upon his arrival. He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

During his visit, he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad leaders Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The prime minister travelled to the US on the recently-inducted custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

"I will be visiting the USA from September 22 to September 25, 2021, at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," Prime Minister said in his Departure Statement.

"I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," he added.

As per the statement issued by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, PM Modi and President Biden are expected to discuss ways to stem radicalisation and combat terrorism.

