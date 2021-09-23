Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs in Washington. On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-o-one meetings with top five American CEOs.

Two of them are Indian Americans -- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

“Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan," he tweeted.

“Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India," he said.

The prime minister's meeting with American CEOs from five different key areas is reflective of the priorities of his government.

