Modi Wanted an Election Scapegoat. He’s Got One
The prime minister’s bid to win a third term in office is putting a target on the back of the nation’s Muslim minority.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- As India’s six-week-long general election grinds past the halfway mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messaging has shifted from confident to shrill. After the first couple of phases of polling showed a 3-percentage-point drop in turnout, both Modi and his party leaders have largely stopped promoting their accomplishments of the past 10 years, or, for that matter, the “Modi guarantees" offered in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the next five.