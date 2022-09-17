Modi wins praises over 'not right time for war in Ukraine' comment to Putin

Modi wins praises over 'not right time for war in Ukraine' comment to Putin2 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the right time for war with Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the right time for war with Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the right time for war with Ukraine. The United States media heaped praises on PM Modi over this statement to Putin. The conversation between both leaders was widely carried out by the mainstream American media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the right time for war with Ukraine. The United States media heaped praises on PM Modi over this statement to Putin. The conversation between both leaders was widely carried out by the mainstream American media.
"Modi rebukes Putin over the war in Ukraine," The Washington Post reported, while The Daily's post read, “In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: “Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this."
"Modi rebukes Putin over the war in Ukraine," The Washington Post reported, while The Daily's post read, “In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: “Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this."
The Washington Post also added, "The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides."
The Washington Post also added, "The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides."
The Modi-Putin talk was the lead story on the webpage of both The Washington Post and The New York Times as quoted by news agency PTI.
The Modi-Putin talk was the lead story on the webpage of both The Washington Post and The New York Times as quoted by news agency PTI.
"India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War," The New York Times said in its headline. “The tone of the meeting was friendly, with both leaders referring to their long shared history. Before Mr. Modi made his comments, Mr. Putin said he understood India's concerns about the war in Ukraine," The Daily said.
"India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War," The New York Times said in its headline. “The tone of the meeting was friendly, with both leaders referring to their long shared history. Before Mr. Modi made his comments, Mr. Putin said he understood India's concerns about the war in Ukraine," The Daily said.
The New York Times reported, "Mr. Modi's comments came a day after President Xi Jinping of China -- in his first face-to-face meeting with Mr. Putin since the invasion began -- struck a far more subdued tone than the Russian president, and steered clear in his public comments of any mention of Ukraine."
The New York Times reported, "Mr. Modi's comments came a day after President Xi Jinping of China -- in his first face-to-face meeting with Mr. Putin since the invasion began -- struck a far more subdued tone than the Russian president, and steered clear in his public comments of any mention of Ukraine."
During the conversation at SCO summit, Modi responded to Putin that he understands his situation and concern about the conflict with Ukraine, hence, India will do its best to stop the war between the two nations.
During the conversation at SCO summit, Modi responded to Putin that he understands his situation and concern about the conflict with Ukraine, hence, India will do its best to stop the war between the two nations.
"I am completely aware of your position on the conflict with Ukraine and your concerns. We will do our best to stop this war as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the leadership in Ukraine announced its abandonment of the negotiation process, and declared that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say, ‘on the battlefield.’ Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there," Modi told Putin.
"I am completely aware of your position on the conflict with Ukraine and your concerns. We will do our best to stop this war as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the leadership in Ukraine announced its abandonment of the negotiation process, and declared that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say, ‘on the battlefield.’ Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there," Modi told Putin.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)