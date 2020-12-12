Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Tamil megastar Rajinikanth wishing for his long and healthy life. The Tollywood star turned 70 today.

In a tweet, the prime minister writes, "Dear Rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life."

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

The actor-turned-politician announced his political entry saying the political party, which will be launched in January next year, will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to the media, his political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian said, "We will contest on all 234 seats in next Assembly elections. Our politics will be spiritual politics unlike the politics of hatred, currently being practised. We will not slam anybody." The actor appointed Manian in a supervisory role in the proposed party and for its launch.

Rajnikanth has said an official declaration regarding the same will be made on 31 December this month.

In a brief statement released on Twitter, Rajinikanth said that his party would fight the Assembly election in 2021 and "emerge victorious".

In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party later in the year.

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via