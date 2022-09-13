The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc summit will take in Uzbekistan from 15-16 September, where Indian PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others will take part.
Days after refusing to comment on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan next week, Chinese foreign ministry on 13 September again reiterated its stand.
Earlier on 9 September, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had said, "I have no information to offer at this moment," when asked if India and China are in contact with a potential Modi-Xi meeting outside of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Eight nations make up the SCO, which has its headquarters in Beijing: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.
The latest development on the disengagement announcement by both sides in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh will send a "positive signal" to improve the strained bilateral ties, China has said.
On September 9, the Chinese military confirmed that the troops of China and India have begun the process of disengaging from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh in a "coordinated and planned way."
For the growth of bilateral relations in general, ndia has constantly argued that the stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is necessary. After a bloody altercation in the Pangong lake regions, The standoff at the eastern Ladakh border started on May 5, 2020.
For the growth of bilateral relations in general, ndia has constantly argued that the stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is necessary. After a bloody altercation in the Pangong lake regions, The standoff at the eastern Ladakh border started on May 5, 2020.