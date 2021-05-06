In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she has not received any reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over her letter regarding the free Covid-19 vaccination.

"I haven't got any reply till now (from PM Modi over the issue of free vaccination). Why are they not allotting ₹30,000 crores for vaccines when they are making new Parliament and statues, spending ₹20,000 crores".

"Where is the PM CARES Fund? Why are they risking the lives of young people? Their leaders should visit Covid-19 hospitals, instead of going places. Their leaders are coming and spreading Covid-19," the CM added.

In a media briefing, the West Bengal chief minister accused the BJP leaders of an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. She also made it mandatory for political leaders, union cabinet ministers, and other leaders to carry negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test reports before entering the state.

She said, "If ministers come, they have to get an RT-PCR negative report, even for special flights. The rule should be the same for all. Coronavirus is increasing because of BJP leaders coming here again and again".

She accused central leaders of inciting violence in the state.

"Not even 24 hours have passed since I was sworn-in as the CM and letters, a central team have started arriving. This is because the BJP has not yet reconciled to the mandate of the common people. I will request the saffron party leaders to accept the mandate," she told reporters.

