Modi@8 State of the economy cheat sheet: GDP, inflation, fiscal deficit

Even as inflation remained largely in control, growth had already slowed down to a worrying level of 3.8% in FY20 and measures announced by the government like corporate tax cut had hit the coffers, with fiscal deficit rising back to 4.7% of GDP in FY20, 20 basis points higher than 4.5% in FY14. The situation took a turn for worse, and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 then brought unprecedented economic challenges, with nationwide lockdown sending the country in a technical recession, inflation seeing a sudden spike, and fiscal deficit under severe pressure. However, as infections receded, there was a rapid recovery in economic activity, while the pandemic-related disruptions justified high fiscal deficit for a few years. Inflation, on the other hand, remained a major pain point, even as the Reserve Bank of India chose to be dovish until recently. From a low of 3.4% in FY19, inflation had been on an uninterrupted rise to 4.8% in FY20, 6.2% in FY21, before easing mildly to 5.5% in FY22. However, now the Modi government is facing the same challenges that the UPA government faced eight years ago: crude oil prices above ₹100 per barrel is putting pressure on inflation, current account deficit and the rupee.