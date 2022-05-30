Modi@8: Union Ministers laud PM's leadership, highlight achievements

Modi@8: Union Ministers laud PM's leadership, highlight achievements1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to India under PM Modi as a ‘new India’
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party-government at the Centre completed eight years in office today, several Union Ministers highlighted the NDA government's achievements.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to India under PM Modi as a "new India", which is resilient, strong, capable and Atmanirbhar.
Highlighting the achievements of PM Modi's government in the Defence sector in the last eight years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India, under the resolve of being self-reliant, is now among the major defence equipment exporting countries.
"Today India is being recognized all over the world as a self-respecting and strong leadership country. The credit for this big change goes to the efficient leadership of our successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his determination," he said.
In the health sector, as per the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, PM Modi-led government holistically strengthened the healthcare infrastructure.
"In the last 8 years, along with the all-round development of the country, with the spirit of 'Antyodaya', PM Modi has ensured the interest of the common people by bringing many schemes in the health sector," he tweeted.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed PM Modi for having a foreign policy that has the people at its centre.
"Marking 8 Years of a Modi foreign policy that has the people at its centre. A diplomacy for our development, security and civilisation. A diplomacy that serves its people," he said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that since 2014, India is seeing clean, transparent and accountable governance.
"Since 2014 India is seeing clean, transparent and accountable governance, being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aiming at transformational changes, both lethargy in system and dead/archaic laws are weeded out. Seva bhav will continue to guide us in reaching out to all."
