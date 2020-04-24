In Rajasthan, a modified lockdown imposed since Monday has done little to lift spirits as new covid-19 cases continue to surface. After an early uptick in infections in Bhilwara, which was subsequently contained, the capital city of Jaipur has emerged as the new epicentre of the viral disease in the state.

Outside the major cities, even in rural areas, the mood is grim. At least 26 out of Rajasthan’s 33 districts have recorded cases, according to official data. So, the prevalent mood is one of ample caution and most people still choose to just stay at home.

Although industries in rural areas (outside the municipal limits) can open up under the modified terms of the partial lockdown, most are preferring to wait till the pan-India lockdown ends.

Only 20% of total industrial units have opened since Monday, said Subhadra Papriwal, executive member of the United Council of Rajasthan Industries. “Getting the labourers, both local and migrant, back to work is proving tough as there is fear of corona (sic) amongst them as well," he said.

Under the state’s guidelines, factory owners also need to provide food, lodging, sanitizers and masks to their workers, maintain social distancing, do daily thermal screening and take responsibility if any worker starts showing symptoms of covid-19. As a result, most enterprises have just preferred to remain shut in order to avoid unnecessary hassles in already trying times.

Rajkumar Agarwal, president of the Bagru Industrial Association said, “There are many problems under the modified lockdown. First, how do we source our raw materials; how do we transport our finished products; how do we get our passes? There are many who have applied for the e-passes but haven’t received them as yet. Getting permission for each and every small thing is cumbersome. We all want to open up and are in the planning stages, but it is not easy."

Piyush Sharma, an entrepreneur, has been running his packaging unit in Bagru as it comes under essential items. “We are only working at 25-30% of our total capacity," Sharma said.

“As factory owners, we also have a moral responsibility towards our workers and we are extra careful," he added.

The worst-hit economic actors in the state, however, may perhaps be the farmers. Commodity prices have crashed although mandis in the state have been open since 15 April.

“Onions which were selling earlier at ₹100 per kg are now selling at ₹7-8 per kg," said Amra Ram of the All India Kisan Sabha, who hails from Sikar.

“Tomatoes are also selling at ₹8 per kg. Farmers, who have dairies, used to sell milk at ₹32 per litre. Now, they have to sell at ₹17-18 even to the state-owned dairy. Farmers are the worst-hit in this crisis. The vegetable vendors and retailers are reaping profits because they are selling at a huge premium to the consumers," he added.

Even chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said that although procurement of wheat from farmers at Minimum Support Price is taking off from over 300 centres, many farmers are still being forced to sell at rates way below MSP due to market conditions.

Like in many other states, calls for an economic package are growing louder by the day in Rajasthan.

In a statement, Gehlot had said that the state is staring at an economic rout as it has suffered a revenue loss of ₹3,500 crore in the last week of March alone.

“It is a matter of great concern. Imposing a lockdown is easy, but unlocking is going to be very difficult," the chief minister added.

Rakhee Roytalukdar is a freelance reporter based in Jaipur.

Share Via