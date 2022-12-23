Modi-led govt has made Indian healthcare future-ready: Subhas Sarkar

The government has been ensuring holistic healthcare through Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which stands on four pillars - Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre, Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission
New Delhi: Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar on Friday said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a proactive approach has been adopted by the government and a paradigm shift has taken place in the healthcare sector.
“A new approach to health and wellness became the core of health sector governance rather than just treating the sick persons," he said.
The minister said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through various centrally sponsored schemes and central sector schemes supplements the efforts of the states and union territories in the healthcare sector.
Maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in 2014 was 130 per lakh and in 2020 it was 97 per lakh, while infant mortality ratio (IMR) stood at 39 in 2014 and was at 28 in 2022 per 1000 of live births, he said.
A number of major schemes have been rolled out to boost India’s healthcare ecosystem. These include National Health Mission (NHM), Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Establishment of New Medical Colleges, National Program of Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVDs, and Stroke (NPCDCS), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), etc.
He also added that the government has been ensuring holistic healthcare through Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which stands on four pillars - Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC), Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).
He added that in 2012-13, 6 AIIMS started their academic sessions. But 2014 onwards, by following the vision of PM Narendra Modi under PMSSY, 16 major projects for new AIIMS in various States of the country i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu are running. In this way, Modi-led government has made Indian Healthcare future-ready.
He also said that, as on 30 November 2022, the Union Cabinet had approved 16 new AIIMS with a fund outlay of ₹20,944 crore, of which ₹10,595 crore has been released.
While talking about COVID prevention, he said that as of 20 December, 102.55 crore first doses, 95.12 crore second doses, and 22.34 crore precaution dose, which makes a total of 220.01 crore vaccination doses, have been given.
