Modi's 2-day Gujarat visit: PM holds mega roadshow in Gandhinagar | Watch

As part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, which comes as first after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gandhinagar where he was welcomed with flower petals. Union minister CR Patil and CM Bhupendra Patel also joined him.

He will attend the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and lay the foundation stone of development projects in the city today.

Modi in Bhuj Modi visited the border district of Kachchh for the first time on Monday, where from Bhuj, he dedicated 18 development projects worth ₹2,326 crore and laid the foundation stones for 15 more projects worth ₹51,088 crore, delivering development works valued more than ₹53,400 crore to the state.

He addressed a large gathering at the ground opposite Time Square in Bhuj by greeting with their Kachchh's native dialect “Ki Aayo Kutchhi”, while there were resounding chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Modi said the Indian tricolour must never be allowed to bow under any circumstances.

Solanki Vidhi, a garba artist, showcased her happiness over the success of Operation Sindoor and said that she will greet PM Modi by performing the Gujarati folk dance garba. "I am very happy as Operation Sindoor was launched, and I welcome PM Modi. We are welcoming PM Modi by performing the Gujarati folk dance garba", she stated.

According to a local, who had come to view the roadshow, mentioned that no one else can do what PM Modi has done in the past few years. While hailing Operation Sindoor, she said India had exhibited its power to the world.

"No one else can do what Modi ji has done for the country in the last few years. By Operation Sindoor, we have shown India's strength to the world. We have all come here to welcome and congratulate PM Modi...", she said.