Modi's 74th birthday: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, other world leaders extend wishes

Several world leaders, including Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, wished Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

Published17 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on September 17.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on September 17.(PTI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 on Tuesday, September 17, he received birthday wishes from several world leaders.

Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba kicked off the celebrations for Modi's 74th birthday with a heartfelt message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Deuba wrote: “Warmest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi. May this special day bring you happiness and continued strength in serving your nation. Nepal and India share a deep bond of friendship and cooperation, and I look forward to further strengthening our ties in the days ahead.”

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to X to wish a happy birthday to her Indian counterpart, and said they will continue to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

“Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi . I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us,” Meloni wrote on X.

Meloni, 47, also shared a photograph of herself shaking hands with the Indian prime minister.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, also extended wishes to PM Modi.

In a post on X, Green said: “Prime Minister Narendra ji, many happy wishes to you on your birthday! We wish you good health. I am confident that under your leadership the Australia-India partnership will reach new heights. Happy Birthday PM Modi, Australia-India Dosti.”

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also wished Modi on his birthday and described him as a “true friend of Russia”.

“On the auspicious occasion of his 74th birthday, our heartfelt greetings and best wishes for good health, long life, and success of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a true friend of Russia and a staunch supporter of our countries' privileged strategic partnership!” Alipov wrote on X.

Modi spent most of his day in Odisha during which he launched the state government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth also wished Prime Minister Modi on his 74th birthday.

“Many happy returns of the day Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. @narendramodi I wish you good health and success in your earnest endeavour to make our world a better place,” Mauritius PM Jugnauth posted.

Nepal Prime Miniater KP Sharma Oli also took to microblogging platform X to congratulate his Indian counterpart on his 74th birthday.   

"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and continued success in your leadership. May you achieve great milestones and inspire many.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
