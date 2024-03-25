Modi’s Big Bet on Musk in India Might Just Work
The government is a believer in the transformative potential of a single large investor. It was a success with Apple and TSMC, and it may well be with Tesla, too.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Elon Musk’s long courtship of Indian officialdom may have finally paid off. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted him to open one of his Tesla “gigafactories" in the country, as part of its efforts to expand its long-moribund manufacturing sector; Musk, meanwhile, wanted India to address tariffs on electric vehicle imports that rendered foreign-made Teslas uncompetitive.