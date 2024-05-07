Modi’s Home State Votes in Heated Indian Election Campaign
Voting kicks off in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat in the third phase of India’s election Tuesday, with campaigning becoming increasingly acrimonious between the two main parties.
(Bloomberg) -- Voting kicks off in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat in the third phase of India’s election Tuesday, with campaigning becoming increasingly acrimonious between the two main parties.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message