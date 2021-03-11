Modi's mother takes first dose of Covid vaccine, PM makes an appeal to citizens

Modi's mother takes first dose of Covid vaccine, PM makes an appeal to citizens1 min read . 02:21 PM IST
'I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,' says PM Modi while sharing the news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared that his mother Heeraben Modi has taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted, "Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine."
Earlier, at the beginning of the month, PM Modi kickstarted the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country by taking the first dose of indigenously-developed Covaxin vaccine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech.
"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi had tweeted as he shared an image of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine on 1 March.
The next phase of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups started from 1 March, 2021. All vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities will charge a sum of ₹250 per person per dose.
Meanwhile, on the 54th day (March 10) of the ongoing vaccination drive, a total of 13,17,357 vaccine doses were administered -- 10,30,243 beneficiaries inoculated across 20,299 sessions for the first dose and 2,87,114 HCWs and FLWs given the second dose.
Amid the vaccination programme, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continued to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases and together account for 85.91 per cent of the new cases of the coronavirus infection reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.
A total of 22,854 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country in the said period.
