Modi's net worth: PM Modi richer than last year; Here's his bank balance, FD amount, other details1 min read . 07:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's net worth has jumped to ₹3.07 crore as per his latest declaration from ₹2.85 crore last year
PM Modi’s net worth has seen an increase this year as compared to last year, according to the latest data on PM's website. Prime Minister Modi's net worth has jumped to ₹3,07,68,885 (3.07) crore as per his latest declaration from ₹2.85 crore last year. His net worth has increased by ₹22 lakh in the last one year.
PM Modi's bank balance
The 71-year-old prime minister has a bank balance of ₹1.5 lakh and ₹36,000 of cash as of March 31. His rise in wealth is due to his fixed deposits in a Gandhinagar branch of the State Bank of India. His SBI Gandhinagar NSC branch's fixed deposits (FD) amount to ₹1.86 crore as of March 31 this year as against ₹1.6 crore last year.
PM Modi investments in bonds/shares/mutual funds, other amount
PM Modi's wealth has no stock market exposure neither mutual funds. Instead, he has invested in National Savings Certificate ( ₹8,93,251), life insurance policies ( ₹1,50,957 lakh), and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for ₹20,000.
PM Modi has no loans and a car
The prime minister has taken no loans and has no liability. He has no personal vehicle against his name.
PM Modi's Investment in gold and property
He has four gold rings worth ₹1.48 lakh crore. He has one residential property of ₹1.1 crore, which is joint property and he has only a 25% share in it. He bought the property on October 25, 2002, barely two months before he became chief minister of Gujarat. At that time, the cost of the 3,531 sq ft plot was a little over ₹1.3 lakh. Modi has bought any new property since he began serving as prime minister of India in 2014.
