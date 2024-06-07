Delhi Police on Friday declared the national capital a no-flying zone and imposed prohibitory orders on flying certain objects in the NCT for two days, up to June 10, 2024. PM-designate Narendra Modi will take oath for a third term on June 9, 2024

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take oath for a third term on June 9, 2024, after the NDA registered a win in recent Lok Sabha elections.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations," Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said.

Also Read | Water crisis: Severe shortage grips Delhi, Jaipur; south worst affected Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi police said, "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi."

The prohibitory orders will remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10, Delhi Police said. Violations of the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the police added.

As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed exparte, it said.

The restrictions will come into force on June 9 and stay till June 10, the order said.

Also Read | What Prashant Kishor said on his Lok Sabha elections assessment President Murmu invites PM Modi to form govt Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu and claimed to have sufficient seats to form the government. Subsequently, the President invited him to form the government.

The PM said that he conveyed the date of June 9 for swearing in to the President. The PM staked his claim after being chosen as the leader of the NDA by consensus during a meeting of all MPs and senior leaders of the constituent parties.

Also Read | Amit Shah speaks to Devendra Fadnavis, rejects his offer to resign as Maharashtra Deputy CM After getting the invitation to form the government, PM Modi said that the NDA government has been given a chance for the third time by the people to serve the country. "I assure the people of the country that in the last two terms, the speed with which the country has moved forward, change is visible in every sector and for 25 crore people to move out of poverty is a proud moment for every India," he added.

As per the results of the Election Commission of India, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats for the third consecutive time. Although it fell short of 32 seats from the absolute majority, it is comfortably in a position to form the government as the BJP-led NDA clinched 293 seats.

