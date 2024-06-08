Delhi police on Saturday said they have taken strict measures to ensure security across the national capital during prime minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9, 2024. Multi-layered security arrangements have been made, and NSG commandos, drones, and snipers have been deployed to guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.
Security tightened across Delhi | 10 points
- Multi-layered security arrangements have been made, and NSG commandos, drones, and snipers have been deployed to guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.
- Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi police officials said
- Kartavya Path police station officials are keeping a watch on the areas through CCTV cameras.
- The area around the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been designated as a 'controlled' area, and vehicles having passes for the mega event will be allowed only to move in areas including Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Sardar Patel Marg.
- Section 144 has been imposed in the entire national capital, as the swearing-in ceremony will witness the presence of dignitaries worldwide. Tight security arrangements have been made according to the protocol for each Head of state.
- Security arrangements for the hotels where the foreign dignitaries will be staying have also been enhanced.
- The whole programme will be monitored by more than 500 CCTVs.
- Earlier on Friday evening, Delhi Police declared the national capital a no-flying zone and imposed prohibitory orders on flying certain objects in the NCT for two days, up to June 10, 2024. During this period, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, and remote-controlled aircraft have been banned in the national capital.
- Delhi Police said the prohibitory orders would remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10.
- Violations of the order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi police said
