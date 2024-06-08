The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of PM-designate Narendra Modi, will form the govt at the Centre for a third consecutive term tomorrow. Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of the new govt scheduled to be held at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, will form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term on Sunday, i.e. June 9, 2024. Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government scheduled to be held at 7:15 pm tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The premises have been closed to the public from June 5 to June 9 in preparation for the event.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister-designate Modi and the members of the Union Council of Ministers. Modi met the president on Friday and staked claim to form a new government.

According to media reports, more than 8,000 dignitaries are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Foreign leaders from various countries, including SAARC, have accepted invitations and plan to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the dignitaries will attend a formal banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president's official YouTube channel has released visuals from the Rashtrapati Bhavan a day before the swearing-in ceremony, showing the preparations underway for the mega event on Sunday evening.

In the video footage from Rashtrapati Bhavan, security personnel can be seen around the area where the ceremony will be conducted. Workers can be seen laying chairs for the guests on a lush red carpet on the premises. Considering the soaring temperatures in the national capital, portable air conditioners, coolers, and fans are arranged for the guests participating in the mega event.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have taken strict measures to ensure security across the national capital for the oath-taking ceremony. Multi-layered security arrangements have been made, and NSG commandos, drones, and snipers have been deployed to guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.

Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi police officials said.

The area around the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been designated as a 'controlled' area, and vehicles having passes for the mega event will be allowed only to move in areas including Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Sardar Patel Marg.

Earlier on Friday evening, Delhi Police declared the national capital a no-flying zone and imposed prohibitory orders on flying certain objects in the NCT for two days, up to June 10, 2024. During this period, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, and remote-controlled aircraft have been banned in the national capital.

