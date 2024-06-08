Modi’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow: When, where to watch

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, will form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term on Sunday, i.e. June 9, 2024. Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government scheduled tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister-designate Modi and the members of the Union Council of Ministers. Earlier on Friday, Modi met the president and staked claim to form a new government.

Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Date and time The oath-taking ceremony for Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take place on Sunday, i.e. June 9, 2024 at 7:15 pm, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 07.15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” an official announcement read.

Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Where to watch? All national television channels will livestream the oath-taking ceremony at 7:15 pm on Sunday. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will also run the live telecast of the event on TV. The live updates of the event will also be available to stream on YouTube and other official social media handles of national television channels.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel and X account of the President of India.

There has been no official confirmation as to which MP will be given which cabinet berth in the new Union Cabinet. However, media reports claim that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) may be allotted two cabinet berths, and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to get four portfolios in the new cabinet. JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur may be allotted ministers' posts in the new cabinet, NDTV reported. Ram Mohan Naidu, Harish Balayogi, and Daggumalla Prasad of TDP will likely find a place in PM Modi's new cabinet.

According to media reports, more than 8,000 dignitaries are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Foreign leaders from various countries, including SAARC, have accepted invitations and plan to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday.