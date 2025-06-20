Modi's two-day tour to Bihar, Odisha & Andhra Pradesh begins today. Check full itinerary of PM's key engagements

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on June 20 and 21. The two-day tour begins a day after Prime Minister Modi returned from a five-day official trip to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

Advertisement

On the first day of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit Siwan in poll-bound Bihar on Friday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at around 12 noon. Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. Bihar is going to the assembly polls later this year.

Also Read | PM Modi hails chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh for beating World No. 1

Thereafter, Modi will visit Bhubaneswar in Odisha and chair the State-level function marking the completion of one year of the state government of Odisha at around 4:15 PM. The PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹18,600 crore and address the gathering on the occasion.

Advertisement

The next day, on June 21, the Prime Minister will participate in the International Yoga Day- Mass Yoga Demonstration at around 6:30 AM in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

PM's schedule in Bihar Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at Siwan on Friday.

Among the projects, Modi will inaugurate the new Vaishali–Deoria railway line project worth over ₹400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over ₹1800 crore, catering to the needs of people in the region, a government press communique said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation and STPs worth over ₹3000 crore in various towns across Bihar, aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of these towns.

The Prime Minister will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY U in Bihar. He will also hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U.

Advertisement

PM in Odisha The Prime Minister will chair the State-level function at Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Government of Odisha on Friday evening.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹18,600 crore. These projects will cover critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

The Prime Minister will flag off new train services extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time. He will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will release the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India’s first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence), the statement said,

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, the Prime Minister will felicitate women achievers from across the state.

Yoga Day Events in Andhra Pradesh On the occasion of 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), Prime Minister will lead the national celebration from Visakhapatnam on June 21. He will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session at the beachfront of Visakhapatnam, alongside nearly 5 lakh participants, while leading the nation in a harmonious yoga demonstration.

Advertisement

Yoga Sangam events will be held simultaneously at more than 3.5 lakh locations across India. This year, special contests such as Yoga with Family and youth-focused initiatives under Yoga Unplugged have been launched on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat, encouraging mass participation.

The theme for this year, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” highlights the interconnectedness of human and planetary health and echoes the global vision of collective wellness, rooted in India’s philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India’s proposal to observe June 21 as International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar.