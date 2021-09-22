Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi will meet global CEOs in Washington DC on September 23. The heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone will participate in the meeting, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi will have separate meetings with the heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar and others.

PM Modi has embarked on a three-day visit from September 22-25 to the United States on Wednesday where he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior officials.

"During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," Modi said before his departure.

"I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," he further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit to the United States would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. PM Modi and Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan.

As per the statement issued by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, PM Modi and President Biden are expected to discuss ways to stem radicalisation and combat terrorism. They are also expected to discuss ways to bolster defence, trade ties, security collaborations and clean energy partnership among others,"

PM Modi will also attend the first in-person summit of the Quad hosted by the US President on Friday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia.

Modi will conclude his visit with an Address at the UNGA focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.