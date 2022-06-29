MoEFCC holds meeting with states, civic bodies for elimination SUP items1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:35 PM IST
- The Municipal Commissioners were informed about the ban on identified SUP items that will come into effect from 1st July 2022.
Listen to this article
New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Wednesday, organised a meeting with 42 million plus cities (MPCs)/urban agglomerations (UAs) regarding elimination of single use plastic (SUP) items as well as air quality management.