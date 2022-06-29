New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Wednesday, organised a meeting with 42 million plus cities (MPCs)/urban agglomerations (UAs) regarding elimination of single use plastic (SUP) items as well as air quality management.

The Municipal Commissioners were informed about the ban on identified SUP items that will come into effect from 1st July 2022.

It was informed that the notification was published on 12th August 2021 and the Municipal Commissioners were requested to lead their teams with regard to efforts for enforcement within their jurisdiction.

They were also asked to help all stakeholders including traders, distributors, retailers as well as consumers to switch over to alternatives to the banned SUP items.

It was highlighted during the meeting that the success of the ban will be possible with effective engagement and concerted actions by all the stakeholders.

The Municipal Commissioners assured effective enforcement and taking up of constructive engagement with the stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the ban and switch over to alternatives to the banned SUP items.

The meeting was attended by the Municipal Commissioners and senior officials of the State Governments from Environment, Urban Development and Local Self Government (LSG) Departments and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs).