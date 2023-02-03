Union Minister of state for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel said that the ministry is implementing central sector umbrella scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and centrally sponsored PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme to increase the level of food- processing industry and encouraging rural entrepreneurship across the country including rural areas.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the PMFME Scheme provides financial, technical and business support for setting up/upgradation of 2 Lakh micro food processing enterprises through credit linked subsidy during five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore.

Patel added that under component schemes of PMKSY, MoFPI mostly provides financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid to entrepreneurs for creation of modern infrastructure and setting up of food processing / preservation industries including Cold Chains with associated infrastructure like primary processing facilities, collection centres, pre-conditioning, pre-cooling, ripening, packing etc.

PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana is a comprehensive package which will result in creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet. It will not only provide a big boost to the growth of food processing sector in the country but also help in providing better returns to farmers and is a big step towards doubling of farmers income, creating huge employment opportunities especially in the rural areas, reducing wastage of agricultural produce, increasing the processing level and enhancing the export of the processed foods.

The Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry aims to Support Food manufacturing entities with stipulated minimum Sales and willing to make minimum stipulated investment for expansion of processing capacity and branding abroad to incentivize emergence of strong Indian brands. It will also support creation of global food manufacturing champions, increase employment opportunities of off-farm jobs, and ensure remunerative prices of farm produce and higher income to farmers.