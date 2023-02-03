MoFPI implementing PMKSY, PLISFPI schemes to increase level of food-processing industry: MoS
- PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana is a comprehensive package which will result in creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet
Union Minister of state for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel said that the ministry is implementing central sector umbrella scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and centrally sponsored PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme to increase the level of food- processing industry and encouraging rural entrepreneurship across the country including rural areas.
