On Monday night, a blast had occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm," Mohali police had said, ANI reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said the matter is being investigated by the police, and the culprits won't be spared.

मोहाली में हुए ब्लास्ट की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। जिसने भी हमारे पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की उसे बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Mohali Police refused to rule out the terror angle in the minor explosion.