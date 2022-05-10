Mohali blast: Culprits won't be spared, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mohali blast: Culprits won't be spared, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
- Mohali blast | Police investigating the matter. Culprits won't be spared, tweets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
On Monday night, a blast had occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm," Mohali police had said, ANI reported.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said the matter is being investigated by the police, and the culprits won't be spared.
Meanwhile, Mohali Police refused to rule out the terror angle in the minor explosion.
